FCCC reduce prices for essential food items

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has passed on some significant reductions in retail prices for essential food items, which were mainly effective in the month of September.

In a statement, Chief Executive Joel Abraham said these changes in price come as a direct result of lowered fiscal duty rates, which have been reduced from 32 per cent to 15 per cent, along with decreased procurement costs.

Abraham said the following are a selection of some of the products that have experienced substantial price decreases such as canned mackerel, soybean, and canola oil, among others, helping to make these essential goods more accessible for all Fijians.

“These price reductions represent a significant stride in enhancing the affordability of essential items for Fijian families and reflect the FCCC’s commitment to ensuring that market changes benefit consumers, fostering overall community well-being.”

He said FCCC’s vigilance in monitoring local market fluctuations and promptly implementing necessary price adjustments remains pivotal in alleviating cost-of-living concerns and ensuring long-term market sustainability.

“This new reduction brings much-needed relief to Fijian households by making staple items more affordable,” he added.

Consumers can access the up-to-date prices on the FCCC website, under the basic food items at https://fccc.gov.fj/masterpricelist/

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
