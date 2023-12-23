FCCC reminds customers to be vigilant

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has recorded 146 alleged breaches and non-compliance by traders for November, and 37 are currently being investigated for this month.

The FCCC said with Christmas almost here, the Commission efforts to protect consumer rights and uphold fair trading practices has been heightened.

They said since last month, FCCC’s enforcement teams across the nation have conducted 2,440 inspections, primarily targeting potential unethical behaviour among traders during this busy period.

Also, the FCCC has carried out 118 joint inspections with the Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji and various Municipal Councils, targeting key areas such as hygiene, storage, and distribution practices in markets, restaurants, and food production facilities.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, said they are rigorously undertaking efforts in safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring fair trade this festive season.

He urged consumers to remain vigilant when out shopping.

“FCCC is committed to eliminating deceptive practices and stresses that any attempts to deceive or exploit consumers will face severe legal consequences, backed by swift and resolute enforcement actions.”

“The joint inspections in tandem with our own trader inspections will provide stronger protection for consumers. We are closely monitoring prices to maintain a balance between cost and quality.”

Abraham said that members of the public must also exercise increased vigilance during their Christmas shopping, saying “This time of year is marked by a spike in retail activity, with enticing offers and specials available to the public, which also makes it ripe for consumer exploitation.”

“Although FCCC has intensified its market surveillance and enforcement efforts, it is crucial that consumers also do their due diligence to remain safe against predatory selling practices,” he added.