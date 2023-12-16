Saturday, December 16, 2023
FCOSS water and sanitation report highlights needs

A recent survey undertaken by the Fiji Council of Social Services, found that 61 families in 23 communities around Fiji still use pit toilets while 124 families use water seal toilets.

Speaking at a media conference, Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna was asked how the Government assists communities that fall in between the cracks during its budgetary processes; he said money is not the problem.

Tubuna said finding the right solution and connecting these communities to the right donor agency for funding is important.

“Money is not the problem! Finding the right solutions to fixing the socio-economic displacements in communities that are seen neglected is important”

The Assistant Minister said Government is looking to organisations like the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) to identify communities that are disadvantaged.

He highlighted that the Office of the Prime Minister have contacted the Water Authority of Fiji to immediately look into this issue and find a solution for these 100 or so families affected.

The recent survey, conducted between July and December 2023, FCOSS identified that water, sanitations and hygiene are not the only problems faced in these communities.

They found that they are also faced with environmental degradation, infrastructure, safety, unemployment, education, adequate health services, good governance, and not enough economic opportunities are common issues that they face on a daily basis.

However, the Assistant Minister highlighted that the findings are alarming, indicating a totally neglected by previous administrations.

“This meeting is an eye-opener to the reality of the situation on the ground, and Government needs your help. When the data will be presented, it is hoped that you, our partners, will be able to assist us in improving the standards of living in these communities,” he said.

Tubuna affirmed the Government’s commitment into assisting these communities with infrastructural developments, access to basic facilities, proper roads and bridges, health centres and a safe and regular water supply.

The ‘Vakatawa Noke’ project signifies a collaborative effort between the Fiji Council of Social Services and the Office of the Prime Minister with the aim of addressing the needs and concerns of the informal communities at the same time, effectively fostering a holistic and inclusive development within Fiji’s diverse communities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
