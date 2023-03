Miss Fiji Gitali Ram was crowned first runner-up in the Face of Beauty International pageant in the Philippines early this morning (Fiji time).

The 18-year-old Xavier College student from Ba competed in the pageant with delegates from 27 nations.

Miss Myanmar Kendra Erica was crowned the winner.

Miss Samoa finished as second runner-up, Miss Russia was named the third runner-up while Miss Solomon Islands was declared the fourth runner-up.