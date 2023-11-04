FEO awaits 2022 polls glitch report

The Fijian Elections Office is still waiting for the report on the technical glitch that occurred during the 2022 General Election, 11 months on.

This has been confirmed by the Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa during a media conference yesterday when questioned on the glitch that occurred during election night.

However, when pressed on which agencies producing the report, the SOE referred all questions to the Office of the Attorney-General.

“I am not able to give you that information, and refer all questions to the Office of the Attorney-General.”

The Supervisor of Elections has also said that communications with the relevant agencies have been made and that they are looking into the matter.

In March, the FEO said it was facilitating an external audit of the technical glitch on the FEO Result App.

FijiLive has sent its questions on the matter to the Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga.