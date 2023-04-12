Wednesday, April 12, 2023
FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup expenditure

Fiji Football Association says it is investing money to the tune of $75,0000 ahead of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 that gets underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed the association is spending the money on the Digicel Futsal team, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and also on the venue hire for the tournament.

“We had a budget for an invitational tournament so that we can also measure the performance of the coach we hired and also what impact he makes on futsal. Futsal in Suva is very popular because the pitches are always booked by teams.”

“Fiji FA is spending from its own resources and finances to look after the accommodation, meals, internal costs including water and ice for New Caledonia and Vanuatu.”

Yusuf added that initially, the tournament was a tri-nation and in that regard, Fiji FA had the budget of hosting two international teams.

“Instead of us fielding the President’s Five team, we allowed Solomon to join because all Melanesian countries look up to them in futsal. It’s a team that has conquered the Oceania region and played two World Cups. Having Solomon creates extra publicity and boost for the tournament itself.”

Fiji will take on Vanuatu at 4 pm while the match between New Caledonia and Solomon will kick off at 7 pm.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
