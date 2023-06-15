FFP offered to pay SODELPA debt: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has revealed that part of their negotiations with the Social Democratic Liberal Party earlier this year was the settling of its $250,000 debt.

Speaking to the media, the former Attorney-General said that the FijiFirst Party indicated that it would not have been able to pay off SODELPA’s debt because it was against the law; however, if they joined FijiFirst to form the majority in Government, then SODELPA could’ve had people who wished to donate to the Party to solve its liability issues.

Sayed-Khaiyum said this was put to SODELPA at the time, of which the People’s Alliance was also invited to make representations to them as well.

The former Attorney-General claimed that the People’s Alliance told SODELPA to not worry; and that they (People’s Alliance) would fix up SODELPA’s debt.

“How is the question we put to PAP, if this was against the law.”

SODELPA’s financial account

In the audited account, for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, SODELPA incurred a liability amounting $297,431 and according to the auditors a significant payable by the Party in the recent months.

The auditor’s report by I.Naveli & Co indicated that there is uncertainty with the Party generating adequate cash flows to meet all its commitments and obligations as and when they fall due.

SODELPA, for the same period, its total liabilities of the league exceed total assets resulting in net-deficiency in assets of $251,685, where the current liabilities exceeded the current assets by $312,997.

The report also indicated that the Party may require funding to meet its working capital expenditure requirements.

“The above conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Party’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the report highlighted.

The former Attorney-General indicated that the audited accounts were signed in April of last year, however FijiLive called the chartered accounting firm, they indicated that this was an error that should have read 26 April 2023.

People’s Alliance financial accounts

In the financial accounts of the People’s Alliance, Sayed-Khaiyum questioned what was the donation in kind listed in its financial statements when the law does not allow for it.

He said you can only receive donations from individuals (natural persons).

“If you look at the footnotes, it says someone paid the MYOB Subscription, Press Conference, Fiji Times Ads, Facebook Ads, Software Fees and its Websites.”

“This is a matter for the Registrar of Political Parties to deal with. I can punch many holes, in respect to this, and into their accounts.”

The FijiFirst General-Secretary said the Minister of Communications Manoa Kamikamica did not address the fundamental issues like the uncertainty in the economy, issues regarding the National Budget, economic safeguards for the lower end of the socio-economic scale, safeguards for commercial businesses, SMEs and the many others.

“Just the goofy comments by the Deputy Prime Minister on the financial accounts of the FijiFirst Party,” he said.

FijiLive has reached out to SODELPA’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa and to the Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica for comments.