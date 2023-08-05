Saturday, August 5, 2023
FIFA President to visit Fiji FA today

Photo Courtesy: Sky Sports

The President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino will make a visit to the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva today.

President Infantino is joined by a distinguished group of football legends, including the renowned Australian icon Tim Cahill, the French legend Youri Raffi Djorkaeff, and the Moroccan former professional footballer Houssine Kharja.

The visit to Fiji presents an exciting opportunity for local football enthusiasts to welcome the world’s football governing body’s esteemed leader and engage with football legends.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf expressed his enthusiasm for the FIFA President and football legends’ visit.

“We are honoured and delighted to welcome President Gianni Infantino and the esteemed football legends to Fiji. Their presence will undoubtedly inspire our football community and leave a lasting impact on the development of the sport in our nation.”

During his stay, Infantino will inaugurate the newly built Fitness Center at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa which is funded by FIFA and the new facility will be named the “King Pele Fitness Center” in tribute to the legendary Brazilian footballer and global icon.

This landmark facility will serve as a vital resource for nurturing the country’s football talent and further strengthening Fiji’s position in the world of football.

President Infantino and the football legends will also attend the unveiling ceremony of the newly renovated Futsal court at the Fiji FA Academy.

The upgraded court is a testament to FIFA’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering a conducive environment for the growth of football in Fiji.

The visit will mark the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA, the Ministry of Education, and the Fiji FA to introduce the Football for Schools program.

This initiative aims to integrate football into the school curriculum, promoting the sport as an instrument for education and character development, enriching the lives of young students across the nation.

He is expected to join the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the meeting will present a valuable opportunity for both leaders to discuss the important role of football in Fiji’s development and its impact on fostering social cohesion and national pride.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
