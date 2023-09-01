Friday, September 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji advances UNDP rural electrification

Cabinet has given the green light to the Fiji Rural Electrification Fund (FREF) Support Project in collaboration with the UNDP.

This initiative aims to further the government’s commitment to provide affordable, renewable electricity to rural communities.

Established in 2017, the FREF serves as an enhancement to the rural electrification program initiated in 1993.

The fund was set up as a ‘special purpose vehicle’ to foster public-private partnerships, supplementing the government’s renewable energy efforts carried out by the Department of Energy.

FREF, with backing from the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, has powered 47 households on Vio Island near Lautoka since 2018 using a solar mini-grid system.

This system centrally connects all residential and public buildings, utilizing smart meters to ensure efficient energy usage and real-time monitoring.

In a strategic move to optimize operations, the FREF secretariat services and Trust Fund management will shift from the Climate Change Division to the Department of Energy.

This transition is expected to hasten technical work, bolster the Department of Energy’s capabilities in partnership with UNDP, and streamline the development of rural mini-grids.

Additionally, there will be revisions to the FREF Constitution to better align with ongoing rural development and gender empowerment projects.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan...

The redesigned Dairy Farming Loan facility by the Fiji Development ...
News

Heritage bill passed for parliament...

In a recent statement, the Cabinet has approved the Heritage Bill 2...
News

Bill proposes changes to retirement...

Cabinet has approved the Local Government amendment Bill 2023, whic...
News

Electronic voter registration train...

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has completed a two - day trainin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming L...

News
The redesi...

Heritage bill passed for parliam...

News
In a recen...

Bill proposes changes to retirem...

News
Cabinet ha...

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

SRK’s Jawan trailer releases wor...

Entertainment
King of Bo...

Popular News

Fijian wingers score in Wallabie...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Sesay holds football development...

Football
Former LA ...

Nature based seawall for Dalicon...

News
A newly co...

Pivac to guide NEC Green Rockets...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Pair charged for failing to deli...

News
A 37-year-...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan into AVCF model