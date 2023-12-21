Fiji Airports pays out $6M dividend

Fiji Airports presented a dividend cheque of $6 million to Government today, marking a prosperous financial year for the organization.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while receiving the cheque said this substantial dividend comes in addition to the interim cheque of $10 million issued by Fiji Airports, earlier this year.

Rabuka also announced a substantial bonus for the staff, amounting to $1,000,386, inclusive of FNPF contributions and the FNU Levy.

He said that he is adamant that Fiji Airports would continue its collaborative efforts with stakeholders, including Fiji Airways, Air Terminal Services, the Department of Immigration, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, and tourism operators, to provide top-class facilities and services at Fijian airports.