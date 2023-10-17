Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Fiji – Aust to harness Vuvale relationship: Rabuka

The Fijian Government is looking to take its relationship with Australia to next level through a reinvigorated ‘Vuvale Partnership’.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Senator Penny Wong.

Fiji’s Prime Minister took the opportunity, during his first official visit, to discuss Fiji and Australia’s bilateral and regional cooperation and areas of shared interests.

Rabuka acknowledged Australia’s efforts to reduce emissions, increase resilience, advance environmental justice, and achieve energy security, adding Fiji is looking forward to their participation in the upcoming COP28 in Dubai.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s support towards Australia’s bid to host the COP31, described as a Pacific COP.

“The Coalition Government has emphasised a new chapter for our nation which is, rebuilding trust, respect for human rights, promoting accountability, transparency and strengthening our state institutions.”

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Penny Wong, conveyed the Australian Government’s well wishes to Prime Minister Rabuka and his delegation.

She also thanked Fiji for assisting some Australians who were part of the repatriation flight from Israel to Fiji onboard a chartered Fiji Airways flight last week.

Wong said Australia continues to recognise the Prime Minister for his regional leadership, reaffirming Australia’s commitment in areas of mutual interest.

Rabuka is expected to meet his Australian counterpart tomorrow.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
