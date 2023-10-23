Monday, October 23, 2023
Fiji Bati shift focus on PNG Kumuls

Photo Courtesy: NRL

Vodafone Fiji Bati has immediately shifted its focus on the second Pacific Championship match against arch-rivals Papua New Guinea Kumuls this week.

Fiji Bati defeated the Cook Islands Aitu 22-18 in their opening Pacific Test Championship yesterday in Port Moresby and head coach Wise Kativerata said there is still a lot of work to do ahead of the PNG match.

The team took the opening win with nine debutants already experiencing the high intensity of test matches as a build-up for the next Rugby League World Cup in 2025.

“For me, it’s a great win to come here as a first-time coach in Papua New Guinea, this day I will never forget,” Kativerata told NRL.com.

“To see these young blokes play the way they did… but for us as Fijians we need to try and bring the energy next week.”

“I think we need to focus on the ruck for next week. If we can control the ruck, that’s the most important thing. We’ve got a young squad and this game will help us a lot.”

Fiji will return to Santos National Football Stadium to meet with the Papua New Guinea Kumuls and fight it out for a place in the Pacific Bowl Final in November while the Cook Islands’ campaign came to an end after two straight losses.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
