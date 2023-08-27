Fiji finishes third at Nations Cup

The Jerry Sam coached Fiji side thrashed Tonga 12-0 in the play-off to finish third in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup for the first time in 12 years in Papeete, Tahiti on Sunday.

Fiji dominated in all three thirds of the match although the Tongans failed to start the match strongly despite receiving several chances to score but they kicked the opportunities just out wide.

Fiji hit the front when Rusiate Matarerega nodded home in the 4th minute and a minute later, Gabiriele Matanisiga doubled their lead with a lovely finish and Bruce Hughes scored a brace of goals to put Fiji in control at the end of the first period.

Merrill Nand scored Fiji’s fifth after a loving passing move in the second minute of the second period and this time the Tongans tightened their defence which saw Madhwan Gounder score after ten minutes of the struggling period.

With 10 minutes to full time, the Tongan defence imploded, conceding three goals to Matanisiga in just over two minutes, Matarerega scored his second as Fiji hit double figures and ended the game with six goals.

The Fijians proved to be a very competitive team at the tournament despite a 6-3 loss to beach soccer giants the Solomon Islands in the opening match.

Fiji bounced back to its winning ways thrashing Tonga 21-3 and then lost an epic duel with hosts Tahiti 5-3.