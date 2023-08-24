Thursday, August 24, 2023
Fiji in Pool C for Rugby Championship

Defending champions Fiji have been drawn in a strong Pool C for the World Military Rugby Championship (WMRC) XV currently underway in France as a preamble to the Rugby World Cup 2023, in September.

The Fijian is drawn alongside New Zealand, Ireland and Uzbekistan.

Pool A consists of France, Australia, Japan and the Netherlands.

The United Kingdom, Tonga, Spain and Georgia will battle in Pool B.

The 2019 event was won by the Republic of Fiji Military Force having beaten UKAF in the final.

The French players, active military of the armies, directorates, services, and the gendarmerie will strive to outpace their comrades from the Grand XV of France in the quest for a world title.

The great nations of military rugby will clash in 30 matches that will take place in 24 different Breton cities.

Brittany is a dynamic, sporting region where rugby is developing, but unfortunately will not have the opportunity to host a match of the professional World Cup.

With its network of highly active clubs, evenly distributed military holdings, and a recognised sporting tradition, Brittany, a new land of rugby, will host this global military competition in a media-friendly and popular context, made more favorable by the proximity of France 2023.

The WMRC is also a military operation, a new challenge for the defense and security zone – west, which will have to provide, in addition to its usual missions, support (accommodation, food, transport, backing, health…) for more than 500 participants (players, coaches, and organizers), their security, and ensure the smooth overall integration of the military competition in a civil environment with the relay of its military departmental delegations (DMD).

The Armies aim to make this world military rugby championship a high-level, festive, and open sporting military event.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
