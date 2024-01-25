Fiji in tough Nations Cup group

The Bula Boys have been drawn in a tough Group B for the 2024 OFC Nations Cup which will be held in Vanuatu from 15-30 June.

The Rob Sherman coached side is grouped with Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and the winner of the qualifying round.

The draws were conducted at the Oceania Football Confederation’s headquarters at Te Kahu o Kiwa, in Auckland, New Zealand today.

Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti and hosts Vanuatu will be joined by the winner of the Qualifying tournament involving hosts Tonga, Samoa and Cook Islands.

Host Nation Vanuatu has been drawn in Group A and will play all its Group matches in Port Vila against New Zealand, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia.

Group B based in Luganville on the island of Santo will feature Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Fiji and the Qualifying winner.

The Group A winner will face the Group B runner-up with the Group B winner to play the Group A runner-up in the semi-finals. Luganville’s Soccer City Stadium will host one semi-final with VFF Freshwater Stadium in Port Vila to host the other semi-final and the final.

The Qualifying tournament will be hosted in Tonga from 20-26 March and the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 will be held in Vanuatu from 15-30 June.

The schedule for the OFC men’s Nations Cup Qualifying was also confirmed in a draw today.

Hosts Tonga will play the opening match against Samoa.