Fiji Kulas cruise into Pacific Games final

The Fiji Kulas have qualified for the final of the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands after beating New Caledonia 3-0 in their semifinal clash today.

After a strong opening quarter of tussles, Labasa’s Ema Mereia opened the account closely following a through pass from Adi Litia Bakaniceva in the 25th minute.

Nine minutes later, head coach Angeline Chua opted to field experienced Ba midfielder Luisa Tamanitoakula in place of the goal scorer to add more fire play in the remaining stanza as the Fijians led 1-0 at the break.

Sensational Ba striker Cema Nasau doubled the lead for the Kulas, chipping the ball over an un-alarmed New Caledonia goalkeeper in the 49th minute.

A minute later, match official flashed a yellow card to New Caledonia skipper Marie Palene for a foul play which awarded Fiji a free kick but Tamanitoakula failed with the attempt.

In the 60th minute, Fiji was awarded a penalty when Jotivini Tabua was fouled inside the box by a New Caledonian player.

Tamanitoakula took the penalty which was saved well by the goalkeeper.

In the 66th minute, Australia-based midfielder Vanisha Kumar riffled the third goal for Fiji to ensure the side booked its spot in the final.

In the 74th minute, Chua rang into two changes, fielding in Labasa’s Shayal Sindhika and Aliza Hussein in place of goalscorers Nasau and Kumar.

On the other hand, continuous frustration by New Caledonia saw Clare Kaimo cop a yellow card for a foul on Tabua in the 78th minute.

The Kulas will face reigning champs Papua New Guinea in the Gold medal final on Friday.

The reigning champions outclassed Samoa 5-1 in their semifinal clash.