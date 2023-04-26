Fiji makes impressive start at Gold Coast

Fiji Under 20 made an impressive start to its friendlies in Gold Coast beating Gold Coast Knights 4-1 in their build-up towards the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina next month.

The Robert Mimms coached side recorded its first win since their participation in their first International Friendlies in Indonesia in February.

Lautoka rep Sterling Vasconcellos broke the deadlock in the 29th minute after he sneaked past the Knights defenders and powered into the net.

Six minutes later, Nasinu midfielder Geary Kubu doubled the lead for Fiji after he slammed the ball into the roof of the net before the Knights pulled one goal back in the 40th.

Before the break, Mimms added the fresh legs of Clarence Hussain and Apisai Rabuka in place of Ba striker Samuela Navoce and Sakiusa Saqiri.

The Junior Bula Boys led by 2-1 at the break.

Fiji continued its brilliant performance in the second half and Eneriko Matau extended the lead for the visitors in the 50th minute before he was replaced by Gulam Rasool.

Mimms pulled out Fazil Faizul Ali, Thomas Dunn, Peter Ravitasai and Abdullah Aiyas and fielded Samuela Nasava, Nabil Begg, Sailasa Ratu and Mohammed Raheem.

Rabuka scored the consolation goal for Fiji to seal the win in the 88th minute.

Fiji will play an internal match with Eligible Fiji Players on Friday.