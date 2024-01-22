Monday, January 22, 2024
Fiji Rugby continues partnership with Fiji kava

Fiji Rugby has renewed its exclusive partnership with Fiji Kava for an additional three years.

This alliance ensures that the national rugby teams and grassroots communities will continue to benefit from the medicinal kava health products known for aiding in physical and mental recovery.

Anvil Pratap, General Manager of Commercial, Broadcast & Marketing at Fiji Rugby, conveyed his positive outlook on the continuation of their partnership

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our relationship with Fiji Kava, which has become a reliable source of premium kava for our rugby community,” he stated.

Zane Yoshida, Founder and Executive Director of Fiji Kava also emphasized the company’s commitment to the well-being of the athletes and the local communities that cultivate kava.

“We’re honored to support the Fiji Rugby Union for a further three-year term,”

“Fiji rugby’s 15-a-side team has just concluded a successful campaign at the recent Rugby World Cup and the 7-a-side team are looking to replicate their gold medal winning performance at this year’s Olympic games.”

The partnership reflects Fiji Rugby’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices and holistic health within the sport.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
