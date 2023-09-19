Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Fiji to champion women empowerment in the Pacific

Fiji will prop itself as the regional leader in sustainable financing in addressing intersectional issues concerning women.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says this is what it is working towards in the next decade

Kamikamica said this is Fiji’s economic empowerment plan for women, creating more opportunities in economic diversification plans.

Speaking at the Scaling Up Gender Lens Financing, SDG Action Weekend, Kamikamica said by investing in sustainable and environmentally conscious businesses led by women, we contribute to economic development and climate resilience.

The Deputy Prime Minister said through collaboration, the Government has connected women entrepreneurs to an ecosystem of business development to an ecosystem of business development support – creating and empowering blue innovators.

“These blue innovators have gone onto catalysing opportunities for more sustainable, green jobs in the Pacific – complementing our 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.”

“Investment Fiji’s successful partnerships with UNESCAP ensure that investment contributes more to promoting gender equality in Fiji. It also provides opportunities to many of our women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses by actively taking part in trade and investment mission across the globe,” Kamikamica said.

The Minister for Trade said this is through the support from UNESCAP, engagement with the Reserve Bank of Fiji and Investment Fiji – integrated into the Fiji National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022-2030.

Kamikamica added that Fiji is establishing practicable solutions through policies and tailor-made financial initiatives that will meet the required in eradicating these challenges.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
