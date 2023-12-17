Sunday, December 17, 2023
Fiji to support MSG security strat: Rabuka

Cabinet has agreed that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration collaborate with the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat on the final MSG Security Strategy (MSGSS) document.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji is chair of the Working Group on the MSGSS.

Rabuka said the strategy is an overarching framework to allow members to formulate and align their key respective National Security Policies to the Security Strategy.

It also provides guiding principles with which to accomplish a more inter-relative and cooperative region with the ensuing anticipated outcomes focusing on the following:

A secure, peaceful, and prosperous region; A strong and united region; and to achieve maximum and tangible outcomes through an integrated approach to resolving regional security confronting member States.

The draft MSGSS has the following strategic directions:
 
Strategic Priority 1: Maintain safe and secure borders and maritime domains;
Strategic Priority 2: Strengthen governance over cyberspace in the MSG region;
Strategic Priority 3: Enhance institutional development and regional cooperation to combat transnational crime;
Strategic Priority 4: Develop and strengthen robust, proactive mechanisms responsive to disasters within the region;
Strategic Priority 5: Develop and strengthen robust, proactive mechanisms for managing climate risk, and prioritising and coordinating climate change actions within the region; and
Strategic Priority 6: Better coordination of national health response efforts within a newly established regional framework for the MSG.

The Prime Minister said once finalised, the MSGSS will be tabled in the MSG Police Commissioners and Police Ministers Meeting for endorsement and subsequent implementation by members.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
