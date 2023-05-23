Fiji U20 determined to improve defensive shape

Co-captain Thomas Dunn says the Fiji U20 team is determined to improve its defensive shape and raise the level of play in the upcoming games.

Dunn said the players are honored to represent the country on the global platform in Argentina and are learning valuable lessons from competing against top nations.

The Australia-based Navua youngster said possessing the ball will be a key aspect of their strategy as they aim to bounce back from the 4-0 defeat to Slovakia and deliver stronger performances.

“Looking ahead to the next game, we’ll focus on improving our defensive shape and playing at a higher level than we did against Slovakia. Possessing the ball will be crucial for us in the upcoming match.”

“The loss highlighted the challenges and intensity of competing in a World Cup, but the team’s determination and drive to succeed remain intact.”

“With resilience and a renewed focus, the team is ready to regroup and showcase their true quality in the upcoming matches.”

Fiji faces USA at 6am tomorrow.