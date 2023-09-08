Fiji U23 ready to defy odds against NZ

Junior Bula Boy Coach Rob Sherman is optimistic about his team’s ability to challenge New Zealand, despite admitting they are the favorites in the upcoming final of the OFC Olympic Qualifier in Auckland.

In a recent press conference, Sherman highlighted the resilience and determination of his team, emphasizing the lessons learned from previous matches and the improvements made during the game.

“It will be fair to say that New Zealand are probably the favorites and the expectations from them will be quite high, but I’m confident that we can give them a tough go,” said Sherman.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in the first half of the previous game, but was encouraged by the team’s improved performance in the second half.

“We started quite brightly, then we had a period where we couldn’t cope with one or two things they were doing, which then resulted in their goals. However, in the second half, we improved on the mistakes and we were once again competitive.”

Sherman did not disclose the team’s strategy for the upcoming match, but hinted at a plan to take advantage of New Zealand’s weaknesses.

“Without giving too much away, we can take advantage of some of the things they do and some of the things they don’t do.”

With a focus on learning, improving, and a hint of strategic planning, the Fiji National U23 team is gearing up for a highly competitive match against New Zealand in the final on Saturday.