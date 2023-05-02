Tuesday, May 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian Drua slips to eleventh spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has slipped to the eleventh spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standing following its 30-14 loss to the Blues in Round 10.

Chiefs remain the only unbeaten side in the competition while the Waratahs and Highlanders have moved up into the top eight after their wins in the weekend.

Chiefs lead the competition with 40 points, Brumbies are second with 32 points and the Hurricanes are third with 31 points.

Blues (30), Crusaders (28) and the Reds (19) complete the top five ranking.

Meanwhile the Drua will host the Hurricanes in Suva this Saturday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Cher calls off wedding plan amid fa...

Veteran singer Cher has decided to call off her wedding plans with ...
News

Fijian women win big at British awa...

The Marama Alliance UK, a community group of Fijian women in the UK...
Football

Naitasiri duo return for Nadi clash...

Tailevu Naitasiri defender Isikeli Tuiloma and midfielder Epeli Val...
Football

Navua Coach pleads for financial ba...

Navua coach Saiyad Ali is requesting fans and businesses to assist ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Cher calls off wedding plan amid...

Entertainment
Veteran si...

Fijian women win big at British ...

News
The Marama...

Naitasiri duo return for Nadi cl...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Navua Coach pleads for financial...

Football
Navua coac...

Sayed-Khaiyum released on bail

News
Fiji's for...

Fiji to open Toulouse 7s campaig...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Popular News

Elderly man dies in Sigatoka acc...

News
A 75-year-...

Consultations on nightclub opera...

News
The Office...

Krishna scoops top award in Indi...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Lack of women representation in ...

News
Former Att...

Global Pediatric Cardiac Confere...

News
The Sai Sa...

Funahashi makes golden memories ...

Coca-Cola Games
Jasper Hig...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Cher calls off wedding plan amid family concerns