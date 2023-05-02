Fijian Drua slips to eleventh spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has slipped to the eleventh spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standing following its 30-14 loss to the Blues in Round 10.

Chiefs remain the only unbeaten side in the competition while the Waratahs and Highlanders have moved up into the top eight after their wins in the weekend.

Chiefs lead the competition with 40 points, Brumbies are second with 32 points and the Hurricanes are third with 31 points.

Blues (30), Crusaders (28) and the Reds (19) complete the top five ranking.

Meanwhile the Drua will host the Hurricanes in Suva this Saturday.