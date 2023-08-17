Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian duo in Australia A squad for Portugal test

Fiji-born electrifying Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu and lock Seru Uru have been named in Australia A squad to take on Portugal in Paris on 26 August.

Uru, the former Fiji Under 20 skipper has been a blockbuster for the Australia A this year after his recent performance in the test against Tonga in July.

Uru impressed Australia A coach Jason Gilmore through his rugged performance in the Reds jersey in the Super Rugby Pacific competition as well.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has selected 72-Test veteran James O’Connor as one of four Reds centre options that include Hunter Paisami, Daugunu and Josh Flook.

Brumbies duo Pete Samu and Tom Wright headline the 15 players with Test experience in the squad, which will serve as a warm-up before the Wallabies face ‘Os Lobos’ on October 2.

Wright joins an electric back three group that includes Corey Toole, Lachie Anderson and Dylan Pietsch, who narrowly missed the Wallabies Rugby World Cup squad.

Uncapped duo Ryan Lonergan and James Tuttle are the two scrum-halves, paired alongside fly-half Bernard Foley.

Meanwhile, Samu and Waratahs forward Ned Hanigan are amongst several capped Wallabies in the forwards at coach Jason Gilmore’s disposal.

Folau Fainga’a and Lachie Lonergan will share the hooking duties whilst returning Rebel Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain and Josh Canham make up the second row.

Wallabies trio Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai and Harry Johnson-Holmes have been included in the front row along with Tom Lambert and Rhys van Nek

Australia A squad: 

Props: Matt Gibbon, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Lambert, Sam Talakai, Rhys van Nek.

Hookers: Folau Fainga’a, Lachlan Lonergan.

Locks: Josh Canham, Melbourne Rebels, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain.

Back Row: Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Lachlan Swinton, Seru Uru, Brad Wilkin.

Scrum-halves: Ryan Lonergan, James Tuttle.

Fly-halves: Bernard Foley.

Centres: Filipo Daugunu, Josh Flook, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami.

Outside Backs: Lachlan Anderson, Dylan Pietsch, Corey Toole, Tom Wright.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Rugby

Yato back at training with Clermont...

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has...
News

Aust Govt key partner in social pro...

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the...
Sports

Ministry to develop youth programs ...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry will w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Ministry to develop youth progra...

Sports
Minister f...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

AG meets with night club owners ...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Flying Fijians ready for busines...

Rugby
The Flying...

Player rotation was key to Suva’...

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva Coach...

Winning start for Suva in BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva kicke...

QVS dismantles Nasinu in Deans q...

Rugby
Queen Vict...

Navua registers second draw in B...

Football
Navua sett...

Ra is among the least developed ...

News
Ra is amon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ra Provincial Council Meeting