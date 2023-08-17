Fijian duo in Australia A squad for Portugal test

Fiji-born electrifying Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu and lock Seru Uru have been named in Australia A squad to take on Portugal in Paris on 26 August.

Uru, the former Fiji Under 20 skipper has been a blockbuster for the Australia A this year after his recent performance in the test against Tonga in July.

Uru impressed Australia A coach Jason Gilmore through his rugged performance in the Reds jersey in the Super Rugby Pacific competition as well.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has selected 72-Test veteran James O’Connor as one of four Reds centre options that include Hunter Paisami, Daugunu and Josh Flook.

Brumbies duo Pete Samu and Tom Wright headline the 15 players with Test experience in the squad, which will serve as a warm-up before the Wallabies face ‘Os Lobos’ on October 2.

Wright joins an electric back three group that includes Corey Toole, Lachie Anderson and Dylan Pietsch, who narrowly missed the Wallabies Rugby World Cup squad.

Uncapped duo Ryan Lonergan and James Tuttle are the two scrum-halves, paired alongside fly-half Bernard Foley.

Meanwhile, Samu and Waratahs forward Ned Hanigan are amongst several capped Wallabies in the forwards at coach Jason Gilmore’s disposal.

Folau Fainga’a and Lachie Lonergan will share the hooking duties whilst returning Rebel Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain and Josh Canham make up the second row.

Wallabies trio Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai and Harry Johnson-Holmes have been included in the front row along with Tom Lambert and Rhys van Nek

Australia A squad:

Props: Matt Gibbon, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Lambert, Sam Talakai, Rhys van Nek.

Hookers: Folau Fainga’a, Lachlan Lonergan.

Locks: Josh Canham, Melbourne Rebels, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain.

Back Row: Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Lachlan Swinton, Seru Uru, Brad Wilkin.

Scrum-halves: Ryan Lonergan, James Tuttle.

Fly-halves: Bernard Foley.

Centres: Filipo Daugunu, Josh Flook, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami.

Outside Backs: Lachlan Anderson, Dylan Pietsch, Corey Toole, Tom Wright.