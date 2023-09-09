Fijian trio to start for Japan in RWC opener

Three Fijian players have been named to start for Japan in their Rugby World Cup opening Group D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday.

Japan Head Coach Jamie Joseph has named 12 players who were part of Japan’s 2019 squad, alongside 11 who are set to make their Rugby World Cup debuts.

Seasoned journeyman Michael Leitch is set to feature in his fourth World Cup and is joined by rookie number-seven Kanji Shimokawa in the back row alongside Kazuki Himeno at number eight.

In the outside backs, Jone Naikabula starts once again on the left wing, while there is a change up in the recent back-three configuration, with Semisi Masiwera moving from the wing to fullback.

The Brave Blossoms will face Chille at 11pm.

Japan: Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava, Micheal Leitch, Kanji Shimokawa, Kazuki Himeno, Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda, Jone Naikabula, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima, Semisi Masirewa.

Reserves: Shota Horie, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Shota Fukui, Noato Saito, Tomoki Osada, Lomamo Lava Lemeki.