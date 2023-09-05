Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Fijiana 15s head to Japan

The Fijiana 15s flew out of the country today for a two-test series against Japan.

This will be the Inoke Male coached sides, first return to international rugby since the unfortunate 18-19 loss to Manusina Samoa in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship in May.

The Fijiana will face Japan in their first game at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Sunday September 10th with the final test in the series at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on Saturday September 16th.

This will be the sides final preparation matches ahead of the WXV3 next month.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
