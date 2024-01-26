Saturday, January 27, 2024
Fijiana cruise past Spain, book spot in quarters

Fijiana thumped Spain 31-0 in their second pool match of the Perth 7s tonight in Australia to book their spot in the Cup quarterfinals.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side was ruthless in the second spell and built on very well from their 7-0 halftime lead where Reapi Uluinasau managed to score the lone try of the opening half and Ana Naimasi converted.

Youngster Meredani Qoro used her individual brilliance to score the second try for Fiji two minutes after the break and a successful conversion from Naimasi doubled their lead.

Talei Wilson and Ilsapeci Delaiwau added two more tries while Uluinasau ended the scoring spree with another brilliant effort with Lavena Cavuru adding the extras.

Fijiana will meet France in their final pool match at 2.22pm tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
