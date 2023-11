Fijiana has booked its spot in the final of the Olympic qualifier at the 2023 Oceania 7s after thrashing Samoa 42-0 in their semifinal clash at the Ballymore Stadium today.

The Fijians were sublime from the first whistle and scored four converted tries to lead 28-0 at the break.

They continued the rampage in the second spell to seal their spot in the final.

Reapi Uluinasau, Vani Buleki, Aluwesi Naikoci, Maria Rokotuisiga and Lavena Cavuru got the tries in the match for Fijiana.