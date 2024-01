Fijiana is drawn in a tough pool for this month’s Perth 7s in Australia.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side is in Pool B with Cape Town 7s finalist France, Brazil and Spain.

Fijiana is fourth in the standing at the moment after finishing fifth in the first two tournaments.

Pool A has Dubai and Cape Town 7s champions Australia, Canada, Great Britain and South Africa.

New Zealand, USA, Ireland and Japan make up Pool C.

The Perth 7s will be played from 26-28 January.