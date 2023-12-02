Saturday, December 2, 2023
Fijiana makes impressive start in Dubai

The Fijiana 7s team have got off to a perfect start with a 38-17 win over Great Britain in the 2023-2034 HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s tournament.

The Olympic Games bronze medalists displayed great team work, silky play and finesse to outscore their opponents six tries to three.

Adi Vani Buleki, scored a brace with Ana Maria Naimasi, Maria Rokotuisiga, Lavenia Cavuru and Reapi Uluinasau scoring a try each.

Naimasi and Cavuru also added two conversions each to finish the compliment.

Great Britain’s three tries came through Jasmine Joyce with a double from Rhona Lloyd as Emma Uren added one conversion.

Fijiana will face South Africa in its next match at 8.43pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
