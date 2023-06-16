Friday, June 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana players deserve better, says Tawake

Fijiana XVs forward Bitila Tawake stands next to the newly unveiled national team jumper.

Fijiana XV front rower Bitila Tawake says it is low of the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board to compare the national side to the Fiji Warriors as they are two separate entities.

Tawake who also successfully led Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua to defend the Super W title said comparing the national side to a development side is disingenuous and if the Warriors had not performed they would have seen a similar fate as the women’s national side.

“If the Warriors didn’t win you wouldn’t have finished their pay as well,” Tawake said.

“This is an on-going trend and it’s continued to fail us rugby athletes.”

Tawake said the players sacrifice a lot for the nation and put their bodies on the line, with the pay promised them, their lone source of funds in a career they have dedicated themselves too.

“That allowance is income for us.”

“Gambling whether to pay us or not is a breach in a code of conduct to us ethically and against what we we stand for in our rugby values,” she added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt is dragging it feet on EC appo...

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the FijiFirst Party is disapp...
Football

Mid-season transfer window opens on...

Fiji Football Association's mid-season transfer window will open on...
News

1 death and 43 new COVID-19 infecti...

Fiji has recorded a new death case and 43 COVID-19 infections. A...
Sports

Fiji U19 beaten in third match at I...

The Fiji Cricket Under-19 side lost to Japan yesterday in their thi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt is dragging it feet on EC a...

News
Opposition...

Mid-season transfer window opens...

Football
Fiji Footb...

1 death and 43 new COVID-19 infe...

News
Fiji has r...

Fiji U19 beaten in third match a...

Sports
The Fiji C...

Ba’s young brigade ready f...

Fiji FACT 2023
Ba Coach I...

Big ask for rampaging Turuva

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Labasa women end campaign with a...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

National Anti-Doping Policy appr...

News
Cabinet ha...

Sivo stars in Eels win over Bull...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Naidu newest member of FNPF Boar...

Business
The Fiji N...

Sports is a major remittance ear...

Rugby
Minister f...

Ravula to look out for at Under ...

Rugby
Moce, Lau ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt is dragging it feet on EC appointment: Seruiratu