Fijiana registers two more wins

Fijiana picked up two more wins on Day 2 of the Mini International 7s tournament at Albert Park in Suva today.

The Saiasi Fuli managed to edge France 17-12 in its first match of the day before accounting for Australia 28-19 in a thrilling encounter.

Fijiana led 14-12 at the break with Younis Bese and Vani Buleki scoring the tries and Lavena Cavuru converting successfully.

The hosts scored two more converted tries in the second spell through Aloesi Nakoci and Maria Rokouisiga to seal victory.

Fijiana now has four wins from five appearances and will meet New Zealand in its final match of the tournament later this afternoon.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
