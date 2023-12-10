Fijiana scrap past Spain

A six player Fijiana 7s side held on to beat Spain by 14-10 in their second pool game of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament today.

Fiji lost a player early when Ana Maria Naimasi was red-carded in the fourth minute after foul play.

Reapi Uluinasau scored and converted her own try in the second minute before Spain’s Maria Calvo exploited the overlap to score an unconverted try finishing the half with the islanders up 7-5.

Spain took the lead in the dying stages of the second spell with a second try to Beatriz Dominguez which was unconverted.

Two conversions from Uluinasau, proved all the difference in a tight contest.

Fijiana will take on Dubai 7s champions, Australia in their final pool game at 2am.