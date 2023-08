The Fijiana 15s will face Colombia in its opening match of the newly introduced WXV3 tournament in October.

Fiji plays the first match of the tournament to kick start the launch of WXV3 on October 13.

19th placed Fiji face will take on 13th placed Spain in their second match before facing Khazhakstan in their final match of the Dubai Series.

The Inoke Male coached side has been in training for the past month in preparation for the tournament.