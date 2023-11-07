Fijiana to open campaign against Cooks

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana 7s will open their campaign in the Oceania 7s Tournament against the Cook Islands in Pool B in Brisbane on Friday.

The match will kick off at 1.05pm at Ballymore Stadium.

On the same day, Fijiana 7s will play Tonga in their second pool match at 5.08pm.

On Saturday, Fijiana 7s will round off their pool match against American Samoa at 2.18pm.

The semifinal and final will be played on Sunday.

The tournament serves as a platform for the Fijiana 7s to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.