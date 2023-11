Fijiana will open its HSBC Dubai 7s Pool A campaign against Great Britain on Saturday.

The match will kick off at 5.44 pm followed by their clash against South Africa at 8:43 pm.

On Sunday, Fijiana will face New Zealand at 1.35 am.

Fijiana 7s squad: Raijeli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Aloesi Nakoci, Laisani Moceisawana, Talei Wilson, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavenia Cavuru, Viniana Riwai, Ana Naimasi, Maria Rokotuisiga, Younis Bese, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Mereani Rogosau.