Fijiana finish second in Leg 1 of 7s tourney

Fijiana finished second in Leg 1 of the Mini International 7s Tournament at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday after losing its final match 21-5 to eventual winners New Zealand.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side lost both its matches over the two days to the Kiwis while it registered double victories over Australia and France.

The second and final leg of the tournament will be played next Friday and Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fijiana’s Results: Day 1– New Zealand 22-5 Fijiana, Fijiana 29-7 France, Fijiana 34-12 Australia; Day 2– Fijiana 17-12 France, Fijiana 29-18 Australia, New Zealand 21-5 Fijiana.