Fijians repatriated from Tel Aviv

Close to 200 Fijians including Fijian students studying in Israel were successfully repatriated by a Fiji Airways charted flight from Tel Aviv today.

In a media conference, Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua said flight 2394 not only brought back 198 Fijians but also a diverse group of international travellers including 13 Australians, 16 New Zealanders, eight Samoans, two Canadians, two Filipinos and two Americans.

Tikoduadua said such a vast and varied repatriation stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens and a demonstration of international solidarity.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens, both within our borders and abroad, remain the paramount priority of the Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.”

“Government maintained active communication with the Israeli Government amidst the ongoing conflict situation and have also put the National Integrated Coordination Center on high alert to monitor the situation in Israel.”

The Minister indicated that several Governmental departments had met this morning to discuss their options and next steps.

Tikoduadua also praised the audacious commitment of Fiji Airways, particularly its valiant crew members who chose to fly into a nation at war, could not be overstated.

“Their unyielding courage reflects the Fijian spirit of resilience and commitment, proving that the safety of our people is paramount. Their bravery stands as a testament to Fiji’s dedication and the lengths we are willing to go to protect and care for our own.”

He said they are in ongoing coordination with the Israel Defence Forces and international entities to locate and support Fijians who may still be in the Middle East, including those serving in UN Missions such as UNIFIL, UNDOF, UNTSO, MFO, and the Guard Force in Iraq.

Tikoduadua said the stories of resilience, unity and courage from our repatriated citizens and those still serving overseas bolster our national resolve.

“This operation and our ongoing efforts emphasize Fiji’s commitment to its people, our place as a responsible global actor, and our unyielding Fijian spirit,” Tikoduadua added.

The group is expected to arrive in Nadi at 3am tomorrow.