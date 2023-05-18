FijiFirst suspended, MP’s excluded from Parliament: Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says that the 24 Members of the FijiFirst Party (In Suspension) will not be part of Parliament proceeding or its Committees as long as they remained suspended.

In a statement released today, the Office of the Speaker of Parliament said his office has received correspondence from the Acting Registrar of Political Parties, informing the Secretariat of the suspension of the FijiFirst Party which was effective from yesterday.

“In light of the suspension of the registration of the FijiFirst Party, all twenty-four members are not entitled to take part in the proceedings of Parliament or any committee of Parliament for the duration of the suspension of the registration of the FijiFirst Party.”

“This also means that all twenty-four members are precluded from participating in all related activities such as representing Parliament in meetings, workshops, seminars, conferences, assemblies, and so forth, for the period of suspension until the suspension of the registration is lifted.”

The statement also highlighted that all 24 Members of the FijiFirst Party cannot be entitled to any remuneration from Parliament for the duration of the suspension.