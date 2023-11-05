Sunday, November 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji’s commitment to peacekeeping is unwavering: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s commitment to peacekeeping duties is unwavering, as Fiji remains resolute in its efforts to contribute to global stability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that allegations that religious beliefs influence decision-making is ludicrous – The safety of Fijian peacekeepers has always been a concern.

Rabuka said Fiji’s stance on international matters are built on the fundamental principles of the United Nations.

He said in an event we participate in global debates or consider resolutions, Fiji prioritizes the sovereignty of UN member states, as outlined in the UN conventions.

The Prime Minister said Fiji’s approach hinges on whether the issues at hand affect the sovereignty of the states recognized as part of the UN.

“In the recent resolution and amendment votes, Fiji supported the amendment put forth by Canada, acknowledging the origins of the issue without assigning blame. The original resolution lacked this acknowledgment, which is why Fiji couldn’t vote for it.”

“Regarding specific resolutions, such as Resolution 425 and 426 establishing United Nations interim forces in Lebanon, our focus was on the sovereign states involved, namely Israel and Lebanon, and their internationally recognized border. The involvement of the PLO wasn’t the primary consideration; rather, it was about maintaining the internationally recognized boundaries and promoting peace in the region.”

Rabuka highlighted at times, in his position as the Prime Minister, he must make unilateral decisions and stand by them.

He said these decisions are made within the party framework, and Members of Parliament are free to express reservations if they disagree with the Prime Minister’s stance.

“We value unity under the current leadership, including the three deputy prime ministers. Any reservations expressed by coalition partners are considered, and discussions are held within the party.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Futsal IDC

New Futsal IDC winner to be crowned...

A new winner will be crowned at the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal I...
2023 Futsal IDC

Nadi progresses to Futsal IDC final...

An undefeated Nadi side has progressed to the final of the 2023 Ext...
Rugby

Fijians star in Clermont’s big win

Fiji-born flyer Alivereti Raka and former Flying Fijians extended s...
News

Lack of materials delay road works:...

Fiji Roads Authority says the delay in the supply of bitumen has im...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New Futsal IDC winner to be crow...

2023 Futsal IDC
A new winn...

Nadi progresses to Futsal IDC fi...

2023 Futsal IDC
An undefea...

Fijians star in Clermont’s big w...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lack of materials delay road wor...

News
Fiji Roads...

Labour keeping Coalition Govt ho...

News
The Fiji L...

FEO works on building impartiali...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

No growth without critics: Doge

Rugby
Flying Fij...

‘Friends’ star Matth...

Entertainment
Matthew Pe...

FEO awaits 2022 polls glitch rep...

News
The Fijian...

Minister Singh referred to FICAC...

News
The Fijian...

Uluinasau misses out on top hono...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Caleb follows in father’s footst...

NRL
Manly Sea ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Women’s Futsal IDC (Nasinu vs Rewa)