Fiji’s commitment to peacekeeping is unwavering: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s commitment to peacekeeping duties is unwavering, as Fiji remains resolute in its efforts to contribute to global stability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that allegations that religious beliefs influence decision-making is ludicrous – The safety of Fijian peacekeepers has always been a concern.

Rabuka said Fiji’s stance on international matters are built on the fundamental principles of the United Nations.

He said in an event we participate in global debates or consider resolutions, Fiji prioritizes the sovereignty of UN member states, as outlined in the UN conventions.

The Prime Minister said Fiji’s approach hinges on whether the issues at hand affect the sovereignty of the states recognized as part of the UN.

“In the recent resolution and amendment votes, Fiji supported the amendment put forth by Canada, acknowledging the origins of the issue without assigning blame. The original resolution lacked this acknowledgment, which is why Fiji couldn’t vote for it.”

“Regarding specific resolutions, such as Resolution 425 and 426 establishing United Nations interim forces in Lebanon, our focus was on the sovereign states involved, namely Israel and Lebanon, and their internationally recognized border. The involvement of the PLO wasn’t the primary consideration; rather, it was about maintaining the internationally recognized boundaries and promoting peace in the region.”

Rabuka highlighted at times, in his position as the Prime Minister, he must make unilateral decisions and stand by them.

He said these decisions are made within the party framework, and Members of Parliament are free to express reservations if they disagree with the Prime Minister’s stance.

“We value unity under the current leadership, including the three deputy prime ministers. Any reservations expressed by coalition partners are considered, and discussions are held within the party.”