Flying Arrows from New Zealand claimed the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association’s (FGSA) 68th Inter District Championship (IDC) at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today after beating host Rewa 3-0 in a thrilling final.

The Kiwis proved to be the strongest outfit in the entire tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout.

Earlier in the semifinals, Flying Arrows thumped Lautoka 4-1 while Rewa proved too strong for neighbours Suva and registered a 4-0 win.