Fiji has moved up to eighth position on the World Rugby rankings after round two of the Rugby World Cup.

After falling from seventh to ninth following their 32-26 loss to Wales, the Flying Fijians climbed one spot as a result of their 22-15 win over the Wallabies.

Australia has been the biggest faller of RWC round two dropping two places from seventh to ninth place.

Wales has replaced Australia in seventh place and are also levelled with Fiji on 80.66 points.