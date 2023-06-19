Football passion fuels Neigha’s ambition

A female figure who contributed immensely to Lautoka’s success in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva over the last two weekends says critics have always made her stronger and more empowered to achieve greatness in life.

24-year-old Neigha Devi who is the team’s physiotherapist ensured the players remained in shape and recover from injuries through quick treatment and recovery throughout the five days of the tournament.

Speaking to FijiLive, Devi said she is very passionate about her profession and despite criticism from fans; she keeps doing what she loves.

“I’m a physio at the CWM Hospital and I joined Lautoka two years back. It’s my love towards my football district but I’ve been assisting the rugby teams as well.”

“At first I found it hard because all the players we deal with are males and it’s not easy to cope with them. Sometimes it’s tough to explain to them about injuries being a female physio.”

“I have encountered negative remarks, especially from people who come to watch games. They criticise us saying “why is a female being the team physio, why can’t a male be in place of her.”

“But I take it as motivation and keep doing what I am good at. It’s my job and I have to do it because it’s also my bread and butter.”

The Rifle Range, Lautoka resident has been assisting the Blues since 2020 and was part of the Junior Bula Boys team to the OFC qualifiers in 2022.

She added that with support from their counterparts, women will be able to break barriers and make their name in the sporting arena.

“When I first joined the Lautoka team, the players were shy of me and I used to feel bad because I had to do my job but they wouldn’t open up to me about their injury. But then the team management talked to the boys and they were able to bring up their injuries for assistance.”

“The boys in the team give me a lot of respect and that is one of the many reasons why I’m still with this team assisting them whenever they need medical attention.”

“My message to the aspiring physios is to come out of the stigma that only males can be a physio. I got inspired by my dad to be a physio because he always told me that no job has gender inequality. When women can play rugby and football then women can also be a physio.”

Devi also congratulated the side for winning the tournament after a lapse of 21 years.

“I’m really proud of the boys because when we were in camp, I saw them struggle. All the players left their families back home and came to win the tournament.”

“It’s a very emotional moment seeing their families come out to support them and it means a lot to me as well because it’s my first victory with them.”

“I’ll continue to assist Lautoka whenever they require me in the tournaments or league games because this team is like a family to me. The team management is also very supportive and inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Lautoka team President Shalendra Prasad said they have always given priority to female physios to assist the side in their games.

“Neigha is like a key member of our team and I always tell the boys to respect her and we accept the decision she makes when a player is injured.”

“We always gave Neigha importance in the team and never tried to challenge her decision because as a physio, she is well aware of when a player needs rest and when the player has recovered and is ok to play.”

“The entire Lautoka team has been able to make and maintain that good connection with her because she is always willing to assist the team,” he added.