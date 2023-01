Fiji will meet New Zealand in the second semi-final of the OFC U17 Championship at 7pm on Wednesday in Suva.

Fiji defeated Cook Islands 3-0 in its quarterfinal clash yesterday while New Zealand scored a late winner via a Luke Supyk penalty to beat Vanuatu 1-0.

Tahiti and New Caledonia will clash in the first semi-final at 4pm.

The final will be played at 7pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.