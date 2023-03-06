Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Lautoka is currently leading the Digicel Fiji Premier League table after Round 2.

The Ronil Kumar coached Blues are undefeated with six points and have netted eight goals.

Defending champions Rewa is in the second spot with six points also, however they have only four goal difference.

Ba is third on the table with four points after their win against Nadroga and a draw with Navua in the opening round.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes the fourth spot with three points and Nadi is fifth with three points also after a win and loss.

Navua is in sixth place with two points after their draws against Ba and Tavua while Suva is seventh with one point after their draw against Labasa.

Tavua is in eighth spot with one point followed by Labasa in ninth with one point also while Nadroga is at the bottom of the table with no points.