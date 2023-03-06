Monday, March 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Lautoka is currently leading the Digicel Fiji Premier League table after Round 2.

The Ronil Kumar coached Blues are undefeated with six points and have netted eight goals.

Defending champions Rewa is in the second spot with six points also, however they have only four goal difference.

Ba is third on the table with four points after their win against Nadroga and a draw with Navua in the opening round.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes the fourth spot with three points and Nadi is fifth with three points also after a win and loss.

Navua is in sixth place with two points after their draws against Ba and Tavua while Suva is seventh with one point after their draw against Labasa.

Tavua is in eighth spot with one point followed by Labasa in ninth with one point also while Nadroga is at the bottom of the table with no points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in 7th...

A try from Perry Baker in extra time saw the United States of Ameri...
News

All FNU campuses closed

In view of the current weather conditions, all Fiji National Univer...
Rugby

Fijiana to feature in fifth place f...

Fijiana will feature in the fifth place final of the Vancouver 7s a...
Football

Nalaubu remains on top of scorers&#...

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu continues to maintain ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in ...

Rugby
A try from...

All FNU campuses closed

News
In view of...

Fijiana to feature in fifth plac...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Nalaubu remains on top of scorer...

Football
National a...

Flash flood, heavy rain warning ...

News
A flash fl...

All schools closed till further ...

News
All school...

Popular News

Buliruarua scores in Bayonne def...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Tarakinikini appointed Acting Pe...

News
Retired Co...

Waratahs overcome spirited Drua

Rugby
A resurgen...

Yellow card seals Fiji 7s fate i...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Ali concerned with fitness of pl...

Football
No nonsens...

Whippy to officiate in India

Boxing
Internatio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in 7th spot