DFPL to go on 2 weeks break

Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal has confirmed the Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) will be on a two weeks break.

Pal said Round 4 of the DFPL which was scheduled to be played this weekend will not go ahead as the teams have been given the break due to the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies which will kick start in Lautoka next Monday.

“All the players in the national team come from the Premier Division teams. Some teams, more than three of their players are part of the national team. For that reason, they asked us if they could not participate in the matches without their players. Fiji FA has decided to give all teams two weeks’ break to have some rest before the competition normalises.”

Pal said the competition will resume on the 1 and 2 of April.

He also confirmed the Digicel Women’s Super League, Women’s Senior League and Men’s Senior League will continue their competition this week.

The Digicel Bula Boys will open its campaign against Vanuatu at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 20th.

Three days later, the Bula Boys will take on Fiji Under 20 at 2 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The national side will round of their last match against the Solomon Islands at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 26th.