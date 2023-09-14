Thursday, September 14, 2023
Foreign Ministers to map way forward

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers will meet in Suva this week for their annual discussions on the key regional priorities for the Blue Pacific region.

The meeting tomorrow will be chaired by the host Chair of the upcoming Forum Leaders Meeting in the Cook Islands, Prime Minister Mark Brown.

In a statement released by the Secretary-General, Henry Puna said one of the key priorities for deliberation will be the implementation plan of the 2050 Strategy; the five-year implementation plan is scheduled to be endorsed at the upcoming Forum Leaders meeting.

Puna said in line with the 2050 Strategy, Ministers will deliberate on global and regional strategic trends and dynamics, the climate crisis, and a revitalised gender equality declaration.

This will include the region’s key engagement and advocacy priorities, including the preparation for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) and US-PIF Summit, the upcoming Forum Leaders Meeting, COP28, and the release of treated Fukushima nuclear wastewater by Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

“Forum Foreign Ministers will also consider the Outcomes of recent Ministerial Meetings, including the Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders Meeting, the Forum Economic Ministerial, and the Forum Fisheries Ministerial Meeting of the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), so on top of the work programmes around the 2050 implementation and international engagement and advocacy, there is much work to do,” Puna said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
