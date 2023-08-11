Friday, August 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Former Fiji 7s rep jailed for rape

A former Fiji 7s player has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment with a non-parole period of six years for rape.

The former Fiji Corrections Service officer was convicted of one count of rape.

The court heard that the victim is a young woman in her twenties and that the incident occurred at her residence in 2019.

The 47-year-old accused at that time of the incident was in a defacto relationship with the victim’s aunt.

The court also heard on one invitation the accused accompanied his friends to the victim’s residence for a drinking party on Christmas Eve of 2019.

The victim’s father, brother, and the brother’s girlfriend were present at the party.

The accused and the victim consumed substantial alcohol until the early hours of Boxing Day when the victim lost consciousness and fell asleep.

Witnesses saw the accused having sexual intercourse with the victim in her bedroom while she was unconscious and asleep.

When the accused was confronted by the witnesses, the accused blamed alcohol for his conduct, however the victim had no recollection of the incident.

He has been given 30 days to appeal.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

We let the axe fall on our foot: Si...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh says they allowed the axe fall to fall on...
Rugby

Saukuru motivates Flying Fijians in...

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru boosted the confidence ...
News

Tourism Fiji launches first-ever fl...

In a move towards sustainability and environmental consciousness, T...
2023 Battle of Giants

Winning start for Suva in BOG

Suva kicked started its campaign in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We let the axe fall on our foot:...

2023 Battle of Giants
Rewa coach...

Saukuru motivates Flying Fijians...

Rugby
Minister f...

Tourism Fiji launches first-ever...

News
In a move ...

Winning start for Suva in BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva kicke...

Unbeaten Suva wary of Naitasiri

Rugby
Suva Rugby...

FEO offers voter ID services for...

News
In light o...

Popular News

Funding boost for UBP’s em...

News
The United...

Davis to attend trials with Phoe...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Actress Bhatt makes Hollywood de...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

League WCup moved to Southern He...

Sports
The Rugby ...

More officers to be deployed for...

News
More Polic...

Coalition Govt eager to work wit...

Football
The Coalit...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

We let the axe fall on our foot: Singh