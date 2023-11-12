Former Fijian centre dies in France

Former Flying Fijian centre, Aloisio Butonidualevu has passed away in France at the age of 40.

Butonidualevu featured for the Flying Fijians in 2012 before signing a Top 14 contract with Grenoble and moving to France.

He went on to represent ProD2 and Lower level sides, US Carcassone, Vannes, Rennes and Perigueux and was still playing amateur rugby with a small town club of Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche where he, his wife and their two children settled in 2019.

Butonidualevu died on Wednesday from a long term illness diagnosed in April 2023.

Details of his funeral are yet to be announced.