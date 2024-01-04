Four charged for assault of police officers

The Suva Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to three of four people who allegedly assaulted Police Officers in Qauia, Lami, last week.

Serupepeli Masiyara, 27, Maria Luvu, 51, Famiza Elena, 19, have been granted bail while 30-year old Senitiki Colati has been remanded in custody.

The Court heard that Colati has pending matters in Court and has absconded bail in the past.

The four appeared before Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau this morning.

It is alleged that the four had assaulted three police officers who had approached them for drinking and causing a disturbance at their home.

It is also alleged that they obstructed officers from carrying out the arrest during the incident.

Magistrate Puamau ordered that strict bail conditions be placed on the three accused.

They were ordered to pay a $500 cash bond upon their release, and to produce two sureties.

Also, a $5000-non cash bond has also been placed on the three.

The matter has been adjourned to 16 January for plea.